Rumpke to host school supplies drive for Montgomery County students amid funding cuts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Rumpke Waste & Recycling is hosting a community school supplies drive to help Montgomery County Schools students prepare for the upcoming school year.

Collection bins will be placed at six locations across the county starting Monday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 2:

Montgomery County Courthouse Annex, 44 W. Main St.

Mt. Sterling City Hall, 33 N. Maysville St.

Camargo City Hall, 4406 Camargo Road

Jeffersonville City Hall, 225 KY-213

Amazin' Grazin', 1362 Indian Mound Drive

Save-A-Lot, 605 Doe Run Drive

The drive comes after a recent announcement that federal funding can no longer cover the cost of school supplies for students in the district.

"Montgomery County Schools is a crucial part of the community, and providing students with basic school supplies is a simple way for Rumpke to help," Adam Rumpke, region vice president, said.

"Following the recent announcement that federal funding can no longer cover the costs of supplies for students, we knew we had to do something. This impacts so many of our team members, neighbors and the overall community," Rumpke said.

Rumpke team members are also hosting an internal collection drive, and the company has pledged to make a financial contribution to assist with purchasing additional supplies.

Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Harris said the district is grateful for the support.

"Montgomery County Schools extends its deepest appreciation to Rumpke for stepping up to support our schools, students and families," Harris said. "With the expiration of federal COVID-19 relief funds, the school district is no longer able to provide school supplies for all students like we have in recent years. Rumpke's monetary contribution and their dedicated supply drive will directly help to bridge that gap. Their commitment to our schools means our families won't carry this burden alone, and it ensures our students have the essential tools they need to succeed. Because of incredible community partners like Rumpke, Montgomery County Schools is able to cultivate excellence in all that we do!"

Accepted donations are limited to the following items:

Glue sticks

Crayons

Colored pencils

Highlighters

Composition notebooks

Notebooks

2-pocket folders

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes

More information about Rumpke is available at rumpke.com.