Runners take off in the Shamrock Shuffle

LEX 18
Posted at 7:23 PM, Mar 13, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An annual Lexington St. Patrick's Day weekend tradition meant runners lined up at the starting line once again.

The 15th annual Shamrock Shuffle took off from Fasig-Tipton.

The organizers prepared for a socially distanced race. The shufflers were split up into groups of 30 to 40 people and released in waves every 10 minutes.

"It's great. We have this family-friendly fun run crowd so it's a fun event to be at and it's just extra sweet that the proceeds stay here. Through the shuffle and our other events we have been able to build and repair nearly 600 homes here in Lexington," said Brandalin Foster, the communications coordinator for Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

About 200 people were also able to participate virtually.

Overall, there were about 1,000 people signed up for today's run.

