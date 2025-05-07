Running challenge honors young boy blinded by gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A running challenge kicking off tomorrow at the North Lexington YMCA will honor Malakai Roberts, a young boy who was left blind after a random act of violence.

The "Many Miles for Malakai" event challenges participants to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

"We're excited, really excited. We have over 100 participants signed up, from all over the world," said Lieutenant Corey Doane with the Lexington Police Department.

Doane created the event in honor of Roberts, who was the victim of a drive-by shooting at his home in 2020. Roberts was shot through the head and lost his ability to see.

"When the incident happened, it really hit me hard. I had a 5-year-old daughter at the time as well and just thinking about a kid right before Christmas and their whole world turned upside down, them and their family, so I knew I was going to do something big for Malachi. I just didn't know what at the time," said Doane.

In collaboration with his family, Doane created "Many Miles for Malakai," an organization raising awareness for gun violence victims.

The non-profit kicks off its running competition with a celebration on Thursday. Food trucks will fill the parking lot, and live music and children's activities will be held in the area.

"If you can't can't be here for the kickoff party. We hope in that 48 hour period starting tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at some point you do get out of your comfort zone, do something for these kids, go out and know that you're doing something special," said Doane.

Even if participants can't successfully finish the challenge, Doane says what really matters is honoring what Roberts loves most: running and helping others.

"When you're running, We hope we can inspire people," said Doane.

