Rupp Arena to host 'Kentucky Rising' benefit concert featuring Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rupp Arena is hosting "Kentucky Rising," a special concert to benefit those impacted by the recent eastern Kentucky flooding, featuring performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers.

The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16. More information is available at rupparena.com.

KENTUCKY💙RISING. Stapleton + Yoakam + Childers. Join us Tues, Oct. 11 for a benefit concert to help those affected by recent flooding! 100% of net proceeds will go to Eastern Kentucky! Tix on-sale Friday, Sept. 16. #kentuckystrong #rupparena #lexington #country pic.twitter.com/xxnxNOjgZS — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) September 12, 2022

According to Rupp Arena, 100% of net proceeds from the concert will benefit the “Kentucky Rising Fund” to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.