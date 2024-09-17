Russell County left in shock following shooting that killed deputy on Monday

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Russell County are in shock after a deputy was shot and killed on the job on Monday.

Friends, family members, and neighbors are paying their respects to Deputy Josh Phipps at an impromptu memorial set up outside the county courthouse.

The small southern Kentucky county is close-knit. Fewer than 20,000 people live in Russell County.

The shooting happened on Monday night on Bluebird Drive in Russell Springs.

As LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle reports, it seems like nearly everyone knew Deputy Phipps.

Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston said, "He died a hero and I just want everybody to remember the family in prayers."

Retired officer Tracey Vantassell added, "It's like losing a member of your family because are all one big family."

"It's a punch in the gut. When I was a police officer we had a couple of officer deaths and it just, I don't even know how to describe how it makes you feel. It's just like losing a member of your family," Vantassell said.

Sheriff Polston says Phipps was helping State Police and other agencies search for a suspect who ran away on Bluebird Drive in Russell Springs.

Phipps and other officers chased the suspect to a mobile home. That's when shots were fired.

Witness Monica Domimgo said, "He heard about four or five of them. And you see nothing but cops coming through here and in the neck of the trailer, they were breaking it down. The windows down and shooting and all of that."

Phipps was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, where he died. The suspect was also shot and killed.

Phipps started in law enforcement in Louisville. He graduated from the Metro Academy in 2021 and then joined the Russell County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Polston said, "Josh was one of those types deputies, Josh Phipps, that would always jump in and no matter what was going on. Always be there. He was always kind, brave, and like I said, he was always there."

Many people in the community speak highly of Deputy Phipps and say this loss is felt by everyone. Russell County Schools have been passing out pizzas to families affected by the loss.

Shanna Tarter, the principal of Russell County High School said, "Our kids were in a traumatic event last night in this neighborhood. Small town Russell County, this doesn't happen and we love our kiddos and we support them. We want them to know we're here for them, whatever they need."

Sheriff Polston adds, "I just want everybody to pray for his family because I cannot imagine what they are going through."

Domimgo also says, "I just want to tell his family that he is loved, you know, he is going to be remembered always and forever and to always keep their head up."