Russell County Search and Rescue sharpen skills with challenging training

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The feeling of being lost in the woods can be terrifying. That's why Russell County Search and Rescue is ensuring they are ready to save someone as quickly as possible with Saturday's challenging training.

It's the first time they've held a training of this size.

"We want to upscale our area and upscale the difficulty," said Chief Russell County Search & Rescue Chris Money.

Chief Money said that the search and rescue crew averages about two rescues a month. These exercises will better prepare them for any situation.

This training exercise helps simulate what much of Kentucky is a wooded area with tree branches on the ground, leaves, and streams, he said.

The goal is to keep his team sharp and prepared.

"It's very important for us to have these mock trainings because it gets our people, and others who want to participate, used to this terrain," he said. "Our team needs to be aware of and stay proficient in it."

This training isn't just for Money's crew but also for himself. He took over Russell County Search and Rescue about a year ago.

"I'm fairly new to this. I want to learn as much as I can as fast as I can," said Money. The drill lasted six hours on Saturday. Money says it enhances the team's first responder skills and helps them better serve the community.

The Russell County Search & Rescue plans on doing these types of training about three times a year.