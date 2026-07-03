Russell County Search & Rescue finds stranded boaters, dog in dense fog on Cumberland River

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Russell County Search & Rescue located two stranded boaters and their dog on the Cumberland River around one mile downstream from Wolf Creek Dam late Thursday night.

The team was called out around 10:30 p.m. to assist Kentucky Fish & Wildlife after the two individuals reported running out of fuel on the river. The agency reported that responders faced dense fog on the water, making the search difficult and dangerous.

After hours on the water, crews found the boaters still in their vessel, banked along the riverbank. The two individuals and their dog were back at the boat ramp by 1:00 a.m., according to the agency.

Russell County Search & Rescue credited coordination with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife for the successful outcome and urged boaters to stay safe on the water.

"Always carry extra fuel and a way to call for help," the agency said.

