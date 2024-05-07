Russell Springs man identified following Friday night triple homicide

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been three days since the murder of a Russell Springs man, and he has now been identified by the Pulaski County Coroner's office.

73-year-old Larry V. Gosser of Russell Springs is the man who was found dead from a gunshot wound around 6:30 Friday night off East Brown Ridge Road, according to the coroner's office.

According to Deputy Keith Price, Gosser was found in his front yard, only 200 feet from his home.

“My cousin has a scanner so he was probably monitoring the scanner. I texted him and asked if he knew anything. He told me Larry G had been shot. Larry Gosser," recalls Donna Kislan, Larry's neighbor. “For it to be domestic I mean, you know, usually it’s domestic or— but he had been a game warden, so we knew that was a possibility so maybe somebody had a grudge. We learned later on that it was his wife.”

Dozens of people have taken to Facebook to extend words of prayer and compassion to family members close to Larry and the other shooting victims.

Neighbors tell LEX 18 that Larry was a well-known and respected game warden in the area. They say he was also a kind man and always friendly to those he spoke with.

“My husband had been out deer hunting last fall and was coming in and Larry just happened to be driving by and stopped and talked to him for a little while," remembers Kislan. "‘Did you see anything? Did you get anything yet?’ He seemed like a nice man, most people around here are good people though.”

Pulaski County officials say Angela Gosser, 56, of Russell Springs, was married to Larry Gosser. She is the one who officials believe shot and killed her husband, Larry. Angela then proceeded to drive 10 minutes away to Jamestown, where police say she shot her sister, Jennifer Wilson, 57, in the head. Wilson was found deceased in her Toyota Camry off Hammond Road.

Police say Gosser then proceeded to enter her brother, 58-year-old Darryl Wilson's, home and shot him. Darryl returned gunfire, killing Angela. Darryl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“That’s all the more tragic, and then, as the night progressed, we learned that she killed her sister. Like I said, I hate it under those circumstances. I hate it for the family. Things like that just shouldn’t happen," says Kislan.

Pulaski County authorities say they have not been able to retrieve Angela's gun or other forensics at this time.

LEX 18 reached out to the family, but they don't wish to comment at this moment.

