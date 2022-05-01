Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Ryan Quarles announces run for Kentucky governor in 2023

Kentucky Governor Quarles
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - Kentucky Republican candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2019. The Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner announced Saturday night, April 30, 2022, that he will enter the 2023 governor's race, joining what's shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Kentucky Governor Quarles
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 06:11:41-04

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced that he'll enter the 2023 governor's race.

He joins what's shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Quarles told a GOP gathering in Lexington Saturday night that he will seek the state's top elected position.

Quarles is in his second term as agriculture commissioner.

He has long been seen as a strong contender, having built up his name recognition across rural Kentucky.

His entry into the race could signal a flurry of potential announcements in the coming weeks and months.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!