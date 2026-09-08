Safe Haven Baby Box to be unveiled at Powell County Ambulance Service

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Powell County will soon have a new option for the anonymous surrender of infants with the installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Powell County Ambulance Service.

The public is invited to attend a blessing and unveiling ceremony for the new Safe Haven Baby Box on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at the ambulance service headquarters, located at 56 Adkinson Street in Stanton.

According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the installation is the 470th Baby Box in the nation and the 69th in Kentucky. The organization said the boxes provide a safe, anonymous way for parents in crisis to surrender an infant under state Safe Haven laws.

The project was made possible through private donations and support from members of Gateway Right to Life, organizers said.

Kentucky's Safe Haven law allows infants to be legally surrendered at designated locations without criminal prosecution, provided certain conditions are met.

