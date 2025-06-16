Safety warning in Franklin County following multiple rescues on Elkhorn Creek

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Franklin County emergency officials are emphasizing the critical importance of checking water levels and weather forecasts before entering the Elkhorn Creek, following several rescues that have highlighted the potential dangers of the waterway.

The latest incident marks the third emergency response on Elkhorn Creek in just one week, prompting a renewed push for public safety awareness.

Ray Kinney, director of Emergency Management for Frankfort and Franklin County, explained that conditions on the creek can change dramatically, particularly after recent storms that caused flash flooding.

“What we run into this season, especially with the flash flooding, is the creek has changed. There’s rock that’s been moved, and especially trees,” said Kinney.

The Forks of Elkhorn is a well-known starting point for kayakers, canoers, and tubers. However, Kinney noted that many recent incidents have involved inexperienced tubers who may not fully understand the risks associated with the creek.

“Mostly it seems like we’re seeing people with inner tubes, which can be difficult to control. Kayaks and rafts navigate a little easier,” he said.

Recently, six people had to be rescued after becoming stranded near Still-Water Campground during a tubing trip when the creek rose two to three feet due to heavy rainfall, causing more powerful currents.

This incident is just one of several rescues reported in the past few weeks, including a tragic event on June 9, when a man's body was recovered after his tube overturned.

Fortunately, many of the individuals involved in these incidents were located quickly, thanks to their cell phones. Kinney stressed the importance of keeping a waterproof container for your cell phone handy while on the water.

“Our dispatch center can use tracking to find folks," he said. "We’ve had instances where people lost their phones, which complicated rescue efforts."

In addition to keeping in touch, Kinney advised water-goers to always know their location on the creek and how to reach help if needed. Franklin County fire officials also conducted training on the water recently, reinforcing the skills necessary to respond effectively in dangerous conditions.

“It is unsafe at 4 to 9 feet for anyone in a canoe or kayak, and it poses risks for our responders as well,” Kinney said. “It’s vital to train and retrain for bad conditions.”

To prevent accidents and keep both yourself and first responders safe, Kinney urges everyone to have a plan in place, stay informed about weather conditions, use proper safety equipment, and consult local experts before entering the water.

For more information on Elkhorn Creek and the Kentucky River in Franklin County, you can visit the following websites:

Canoe Kentucky: Canoe Kentucky Website

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife: Kentucky Fish and Wildlife - Elkhorn Creek

Kentucky River Authority: Kentucky River Authority

Water Level Information for Elkhorn Creek: Elkhorn Creek Water Levels

Water Level Information for Kentucky River: Kentucky River Water Levels

By staying informed and cautious, everyone can enjoy the beauty of Franklin County’s waterways while minimizing risks.

