Saint Joseph East welcomes first baby of 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Women's Hospital at Saint Joseph East delivered its first baby of the new year on January 1, 2022, at 12:45 p.m.

The parents are Courtney and Nick Willoughby from Winchester.

They named their child Camden Allen, who weighed 7 lbs. and 7 oz.

SJE partnered with local businesses to give the parents a gift basket that had books, toys, and essentials for their newborn.

“Every new life is worthy of celebration,” said Joan Morrin, nurse manager for women’s care and newborn nursery said in a press release. “But there is something extra special about the first birth of the new year. Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East prides itself on being a trusted source for maternity care, and we are honored to play a vital role in our patients’ journey as they welcome their new baby.”