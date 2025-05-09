Saint Paul Catholic Church expresses excitement for Pope Leo XIV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was an exciting and historic day for people worldwide as the 267th Pope was announced following white smoke that billowed out from the Sistine Chapel.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was chosen by the Cardinals as the 267th Pope. The former Cardinal chose his name to be Pope Leo XIV, the first time since the late 1800s that a Pope chose the name Leo.

“I was in the office and I was getting some lunch and my secretary said ‘There’s white smoke’ and I said ‘What? You should have yelled that to me that there was white smoke,'" explains Father Richard Watson, a pastor for Saint Paul Catholic Church. “So when they finally announced that the new Pope was Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from Chicago and American. Honestly my first reaction was shock, surprise. I don’t think this Cardinal was on too many peoples radar, certainly not mine.”

Pope Leo is the first American Pope ever and is Chicago-born. He speaks fluent Italian and Spanish, which he displayed during his first address to the public in St. Peter's Square.

Father Richard says he believes Pope Leo XIV will follow in the late Pope Francis's footsteps by helping people in poverty and marginalized communities.

“To have this very humble American to be the leader of the Catholic church. I think it’s all going to make us very proud and feel very, very connected of course, to the universal church," said Father Richard.

Father Richard says he doesn't know much about Pope Leo XIV, but the more he learns, the more excited he is about the Cardinal's decision.

“Francis really got us to get on bored with that. Don’t close your doors, open your doors on West Short Street. The church is for everyone, everyone is welcome," Father Richard explains with a smile. "So I can certainly see that continuing now with Pope Leo XIV.”

Father Richard says, we as Americans should be proud that our new Pope has come from our nation, and he's excited to see him in action. He believes this is a great person for the Catholic Church.