Salmonella outbreak connected to Ramsey's Diner, Missy's Pies locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ten cases of salmonella connected to pie items at Ramsey's Diner and Missy's Pies locations have been reported in four Kentucky counties, according to health officials.

According to a release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, individuals who contracted the infection all consumed "custard-based pie topped with meringue or cheesecake dessert" between June 17-20. Entrees differed between each case.

Cases include:



Four Fayette County residents.

Two Jessamine County residents.

Two Mercer County residents.

One Fleming County resident.

One out-of-state resident.

Individuals who have purchased a pie from Ramsey's Diner or Missy's Pies are encouraged to discard the remainder.

According to LFUCG, all pies at each restaurant location have been discarded. Samples of both the pies and eggs were collected and tested, although "there has been no positive identification of an implicated source for the salmonella exposure."

After "cleaning of the common kitchen where pies were prepared was completed and the establishment," the restaurants were able to return to operation, preparing shelf-stable fruit pies and those without eggs as filling.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, pain, nausea, vomiting and chills. These typically present within six hours to six days from exposure, but most commonly present between six and 48 hours.

Those who experienced symptoms after consuming food from either restaurant since June 15 are encouraged to submit this questionnaire.

