Salt Lick Freewill Baptist Church closes its food pantry after years of serving Bath County families

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Salt Lick Freewill Baptist Church held its final food distribution in Bath County on Friday, ending a five-year collaboration with God's Pantry Food Bank.

Pastor Andy Lands said the effort made a significant impact on local families.

"We've been averaging feeding between 130 to 150 families a month," Lands said.

Lands said the partnership expanded what the church could do on its own.

"When we first started before God's Pantry got involved we could feed 20 families a month for like four or five hundred dollars a month. Then God blessed us with this and it only cost us time," Lands said.

For years, cars filled the parking lot as families came to help feed their households. God's Pantry Food Bank says new information prompted it to realign resources to areas with greater need.

Alex Maddox, communications director at God's Pantry Food Bank, said updated data drove the decision.

"Part of this new data we got from Feed America map the meal gap. Showed us we have several counties that are now seeing particularly in Eastern Kentucky that are now seeing greater food insecurity rates that they were seeing a year ago," Maddox said.

Lands said the news was difficult to receive.

"Disappointment. We weren't angry, but we understand and we're thankful," Lands said.

Maddox said families who relied on this distribution site can still find food assistance through other locations in the region.

"I would encourage people to reach out to us if they need help. We are here to help people in Central and Eastern Kentucky. We will point them in the direction of a partner pantry that can assist them," Maddox said.

While the distribution has ended, Lands said the church's commitment to the community continues.

"Not sure what we are going to do moving forward, but we're still praying about it and God will take care of it," Lands said.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.