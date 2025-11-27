Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals to 700 local residents with help from volunteers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Salvation Army Central Kentucky brought Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of people in Lexington, serving up to 700 meals with the help of 130 volunteers and Lundy's Catering.

"It's pretty cool that we can use this time to bring some warmth as we all give thanks together and continue to help each other," said Major David Childs, Salvation Army Central Kentucky Area Coordinator.

The annual community Thanksgiving meal provided more than just food – it offered connection for people who might otherwise spend the holiday alone.

"I think it's a really good thing what they're doing here because some people don't have families, so this way they can get together and love one another," said Christina Starr, a Lexington resident celebrating her first Thanksgiving in the city after moving from Louisville.

For families like Ryan Redmon's, the event provided quality time together.

"It's something to spend time with the wife and kids and all that. And actually bond," Redmon said.

The Salvation Army ensured no one was left out, offering both dine-in and delivery options for the holiday meal.

"We have two parts to it really. We have those neighbors that are shut in and can't get out. So we have deliveries, we're packing up those deliveries right now and we'll take them around to them and deliver them. And then we have all of those that can come out and experience a Thanksgiving meal together and community," Childs said.

The ham appeared to be a crowd favorite among the traditional Thanksgiving offerings.

"Just Happy Thanksgiving and hope everyone's doing good and enjoying their families today because that's what it's all about," Starr said.

