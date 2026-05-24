Sand Gap firefighters rescue 36 people, including children, stranded by high water

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thirty-six people, including children and toddlers, were rescued from the Rock Lick area Sunday after rising water left them stranded.

Sand Gap Fire Department detailed that authorities were called after reports that 17 individuals, including several children, were stranded due to high water. Upon arrival, crews encountered extremely rough terrain.

Firefighters used personal side-by-sides as far as possible before continuing on foot for around a mile and a half to reach the group that had called 911, the department reported.

During the search, firefighters unexpectedly discovered a second group of 17 individuals who were also stranded and had no way to contact emergency services, according to the department.

Rescue operations lasted around seven hours. In total, crews safely rescued 36 people — 32 adults, two juveniles, and two toddlers. Jackson County EMS remained staged nearby and prepared to evaluate any patients if needed. Everyone involved was safe and accounted for at the conclusion of the operation.

Sand Gap Fire Department urged anyone planning side-by-side or Razor rides to closely monitor weather forecasts and water levels before heading out.