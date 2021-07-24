Santa Claus takes a break to visit kids in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After keeping a social distance in 2020, Santa Claus made an early trip to Lexington to celebrate Christmas in July.

For four hours on Saturday, Santa visited kids who were able to come to Waveland State Historic Site.

The event gave kids a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas since they couldn't tell him in-person last year.

Mrs. Claus wanted to make sure the busy bee could keep the holiday spirit alive.

"It's because... of COVID last year. And we couldn't do Santa. Santa came and he was in the mansion and kids filed by and looked at him in the mirror," said Mrs. Clause. "So this year we wanted to do something very special for the community. So we are hoping a lot of kids come out and visit Santa because they couldn't last year."