'Santa' gifts free Christmas buffet at Nicholasville restaurant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many restaurants and businesses are closed on Christmas, which is no surprise. But Giovanni’s in Nicholasville wasn’t only open; they were flooded with over a hundred customers. The best part? They ate for free, thanks to an anonymous donor who goes by Santa Claus.

“I ask him, can I say your name? He said no, just leave it as is, just say Santa. And that’s what I have him in my phone. His name is Santa in my phone,” said owner and manager of Giovanni’s in Nicholasville, Omar Shalash.

He added this is the second year he’s collaborated with the donor, and despite the community always asking, “Who’s the donor?”

“Does he live around her?” “What’s his name? I won’t tell anyone…” Shalash is not spilling the secret. “He’s not looking to be in public and people know ‘ah he did it.’ He’s not looking for that,” added the small business owner.

Shalash isn’t looking for a pat on the back, either. The buffet was supposed to be open until 8 o’clock, but they were baking pies until 8:30.

“I was busy back in the kitchen making the pizzas because if I wasn’t making all the pizza, then there would be no food. So I did not stop from 5 o clock to 8:30,” he said.

So the question remains: why? Why did the donor take money out of his pocket during a holiday season that’s getting increasingly expensive? Why did the owner change his holiday plans to serve the community free meals?

“To be in business for 10 years, successful. Everybody love you, care about you, care about your business. It's not just always about how much money you're making its almost always the care you get from your customer,” Shalash said.

As for Santa Claus, all he asks is for people to make their own donations to the Jessamine County Food Pantry. He will match every donation because, at the end of the day, Nicholasville has given these two gentlemen so much.

They feel like this is the least they can do during the giving season.

“This community has done so much for me, that’s the least I can do for them,” Shalash concluded.

