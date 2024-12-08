Santa making a stop at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky to help Toys for Tots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Aviation Museum of Kentucky and Toys for Tots hosted a special guest today for a good cause. This holiday season, they're gathering toy donations to help more than Kentucky families.

Christmas is a little more than two weeks away. Santa has been busy preparing for his big trip around the world, but he found time to make a quick stop at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.

Who knows more about flying than the big man himself? Santa arrived in Lexington in style, landing at the museum by helicopter.

Families lined up today to meet Old Saint Nick and get the chance to help out the nonprofit Toys for Tots at the same time. Every participant today donated either a toy or a monetary donation.

Even though Kris Kringle delivers toys, he knows this time of year can be hard on many people.

"I just wanted everybody to understand that everyone needs a little help and support this time of year. Take care of each other and be kind to each other," said Santa Claus.

Toys for Tots is similar to Santa. They have a list of thousands of Kentucky families and check it weekly to see who they will deliver toys to each year. However, every kid on their list gets at least one toy, and no lumps of coal either.

"Some of these toys are the only toys these kids will receive on Christmas. Can you imagine your kids not getting a toy for Christmas?" said GySgt Ethaniel Rock. "That's what these kids have to deal with. It just brings joy to these kids and the families for us to be able to support them through this."

Toys for Tots will be accepting donations until Dec. 11, and if you want to donate, visit https://lexington-ky.toysfortots.org/

