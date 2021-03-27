Menu

Saturday COVID-19 update: 637 new cases, 15 more deaths

Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 16:51:22-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 637 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 424,666 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit more than one year ago.

15 more Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus. The death toll during the pandemic is now 6,023.

The state's positivity rate is 2.80%.

There are currently 400 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals.

92 of those patients are in the ICU and 46 are using a ventilator.

