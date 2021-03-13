Saturday COVID-19 update: 679 new cases, 16 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 679 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 415,770 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit one year ago.

16 more Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus. The death toll during the pandemic is now 4,966.

The state's positivity rate is 3.98%.

There are currently 519 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals.

121 of those patients are in the ICU and 71 are using a ventilator.

According to the state's COVID-19 daily incidence rate map, only 8 out of Kentucky's 120 counties are currently in the red zone (25+ cases per 100K of population.) Those include: Lyon, Simpson, Laurel, Knox, Bell, Carroll, Owsley, and Rowan.

The only county in the green zone (less than one case per 100K) is Elliott County.

Fayette County is in the orange zone, with an incidence rate of 14.1 cases.