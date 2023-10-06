Savannah Bananas coming to Louisville in 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Savannah Bananas will be stopping in Louisville on their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

The Bananas will play a series at Louisville Slugger Field from August 1-3.

According to their Facebook page, "Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied."

Tickets are not on sale yet, but you can sign up for a ticket lottery here.

The Louisville Bats say season-ticket holders will have exclusive access to tickets.