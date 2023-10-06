Savannah Bananas coming to Louisville in 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Savannah Bananas will be stopping in Louisville on their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.
The Bananas will play a series at Louisville Slugger Field from August 1-3.
Ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls, and Potassium Enthusiasts from around the world... this is the Greatest Tour Schedule in Sports 🌎✈️— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 6, 2023
Go Bananas with us in 2024: https://t.co/ejYelMNhVL
Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on December 1, 2023. Joining the list… pic.twitter.com/Lc1wV42D9K
According to their Facebook page, "Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied."
Tickets are not on sale yet, but you can sign up for a ticket lottery here.
The Louisville Bats say season-ticket holders will have exclusive access to tickets.
🍌 Banana Ball is coming to Louisville Slugger Field August 1-3, 2024‼️— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) October 6, 2023
Ticket lottery information and more details ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/QUIECugd6r