Sav's Restaurant opens outdoor space in memory of late council member Jake Gibbs

Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 26, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new outdoor space called "Jake's Garden at Sav's" pays tribute to late Lexington Councilman Jake Gibbs. It will act as a community gathering spot, according to Sav's Restaurant Owner Mamadou "Sav" Savane.

Savane said that Gibbs was a regular Sav's Main Street location and a nature lover.

"He was a community leader," Savane said.

The garden features lilac bushes, a favorite of Gibbs, according to his widow Anita Courtney.

"Jake was such a big fan of Sav and Sav's Restaurant and to have this garden named after him is such an honor," she said.

Courtney said it has been a difficult year without him, but the family has tried to remember him through the things he cared about. One of those was just hanging out.

Jake Gibbs believed in hanging out," she said. "That that was the way connection happened."

The hope that the space will act as a community gathering point is shared by Savane.

"This is for the community and they can come anytime," he said.

After a year of just trying to survive the challenges presented by the pandemic, Savane said he feels hopeful about the future for the restaurant industry.

"I'm just hoping that things will change as the more vaccines are coming out," he said, "and I'm hoping that people like me will start seeing people coming and be comfortable to eat."

