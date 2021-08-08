SAY CHEESE: New selfie studio opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you or someone else you know is a big fan of selfies, there's a new selfie studio in Lexington.

You could say the opening of The Photoshoot in Lexington is the first picture in Kaygee Lucciani's new photo album. It's her new business in Lexington and allows people to create their own memories.

"I saw one in New York but it was a mural and all paint," Lucciani said. "So I was like I want something more life-like."

So she decided to bring a selfie studio to Lexington. She spent the last 10 weeks getting everything ready. Her vision, her ideas, and her own masterpiece make it all picture-perfect.

"It's been 10 weeks of work, I've done everything myself from the ground up," said Lucciani. "I mean all the hard work is paying off."

Lucciani is also into arts and crafts, so most of the decorations are hers as well.

"Ninety percent of it is handmade and I mean, day in and day out, 10, 12, 20 hours a day whatever it took I just wanted to come in and get to it," she said.

Lucciani's friends say they've been waiting for this day for quite some time.

"Really positive energy," said Hannah Webb. "I know that sounds really out there but I think it's just a good idea. It brings family fun to the area."

The Photoshoot is next to Austin City Saloon on Woodhill Drive.