Say hello to the Bernheim Forest giants

CLERMONT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The spring season ushers in a warm return to exploring the outdoors.

Trees are back in bloom, birds are chirping brightly, and there are fresh footprints of nature enthusiasts.

Central Kentucky is crammed with so many different places to enjoy Mother Nature's offerings, including Bernheim Arboretum and Forest in Clermont.

“We are a 600-acre arboretum, and we have 16,000 acres of forest you to explore,” Bernheim director of marketing and communications Lynette Cox said.

“Isaac W. Bernheim purchased this property in 1929 and spent time restoring it and making it into the forest that it is today.”

What was destroyed and dilapidated by industry has been reborn into a lush area for folks to find adventure.

That includes a likely run-in with some larger-than-life friends of the forest.

Three wooden giants.

“There is Mama Loumari, resting under a tree with a baby giant in her belly. Little Nis is over at our ponds. He is immersed in looking at his reflection in the pond. Then we have little Elina. She’s playing with some boulders,” Cox said.

“They came in 2019 as part of our artist and residents program. Thomas Dambo was the artist that came and with volunteers and staff constructed our three giants that we have here.”

Old bourbon barrels and repurposed wood gave life to these gargantuan guests and boosted the forest as a whole.

From tourists to school trips, people from all over the region have come to say hello to Mama and her kids.

Cox, who grew up going to the forest, and other Bernheim leaders are happy to see how much this family has brought to their experience.

“Oh, I think it's wonderful. It's just beautiful to see them,” Cox said.

“There's so much detail in everything about the giants, and it really gives us the chance to see how repurposing materials can turn into art."

Bernheim Arboretum and Forest is located at 2499 Clermont Road.

If you want to learn more about Bernheim and the giants, click here.