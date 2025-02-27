SB 1 advances, aims to establish the Kentucky Film Office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Bill 1, which aims to establish the Kentucky Film Office, advanced through the state's Senate Economic Development Committee on Thursday. If passed by a full Senate, the bill would strengthen and streamline the state's film industry.

According to a press release, the office "will serve as the central hub for industry coordination, marketing, and workforce development, to ensure Kentucky capitalizes on its top-tier film incentive program and attract more productions to the commonwealth."

Sponsported by Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville), would position Kentucky as a "leading destination for film and television production."

"The Kentucky Film Office will be a transformative step by giving filmmakers a single point of contact, streamlining the incentive process, and eliminating unnecessary roadblocks," Wheeler said. "This is about making Kentucky truly competitive with other states that have built thriving film industries, ensuring we attract major productions, create jobs, and grow our economy."

The Kentucky Film Office would serve as the first point of contact for filmmakers, and market Kentucky as a film destination. Other duties would include overseeing and administering the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive Program and develop workforce training in collaboration with higher education in Kentucky.

"Filmmakers, producers, and industry professionals want to work in Kentucky, but right now, there’s no clear, centralized process to help them navigate incentives and logistics," Merry-Kay Poe, president of Unbridled Film, said. "The Kentucky Film Office will change that. It will provide the structure, support, and leadership needed to attract more productions, strengthen our industry, and create lasting opportunities for Kentuckians in film for years to come."

An executive director would serve at the head of the office, with a seven-council member board composed of cabinet secretaries and film industry representatives.

According to the release, the film industry generated $200 million in revenue in 2022, and film-related industries add $128 million in economic activity.

The bill now moves to full Senate consideration.