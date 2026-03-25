SB 37 proposes the Treeing Walker Coonhound as Kentucky's official state dog

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky may soon have an official state dog. Senate Bill 37 would give the Treeing Walker Coonhound the recognition that supporters say the breed deserves.

Supporters of the breed say they are fast, loud, and loyal hunting dogs with deep Kentucky roots.

"This dog is a fierce outdoor dog. Will not back down to any challenge - fearless, faithful, loyal, smart, and also on the companion side equally as pleasant," said Sen. Robin Webb, the sponsor of the bill.

The Treeing Walker Coonhound is known for its speed, endurance, and strong scent-tracking ability.

They are also well known for their distinctive voices. Supporters say they do not bark, they bay.

Senator Robin Webb says the breed is historically and culturally important to Kentucky, as the only registered purebred that originated in the Commonwealth.

"We've got state recognition for other things and to me it's a cultural heritage issue," Webb said.

"It's important to me as a sportsman and it's important to me to recognize working pure bred dogs," she added.