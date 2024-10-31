SCAD survivor Natalie Brawner shares her story ahead of Go Red for Women experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the American Heart Association gears up for a big event Friday, one of the women helping make it all happen is Natalie Brawner, sharing her survival story.

"I was aware of heart disease and how that went, and it just kind of came at me in a different way," Brawner said.

All four of her grandparents had either heart attacks or bypass surgery, and her dad underwent bypass surgery at age 59.

On Feb. 7, 2018, Brawner had a heart attack but didn't find out about it until the next day.

The morning of the 8th, when she was sent to the Cath Lab, she went into cardiac arrest.

Receiving CPR for 10 minutes, seven shocks to the heart, and four stents, Brawner was on life support for 24 hours.

"It turns your world upside down. You go from living your life to the next day you're on life support," Brawner added.

A mother of three, Brawner had a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, causing blockages that stopped her heart.

"I still tell that story and it sounds like it's about someone else, and I'm very fortunate how far I have come since that happened," Brawner noted.

This all happened to Brawner at age 40. She calls the time she has now "bonus time" and doesn't take it lightly.

"I essentially died in the cath lab and they brought me back," Brawner said.

Back healthy with very few limitations, Brawner does her best not to sweat the small stuff, sharing her story in various articles and bonding with fellow survivors.

"Creating that community, a space where people can relate, and understand one another," Brawner said.

It's a silver lining for Brawner, connecting with those survivors, and she's grateful.

"I live a very full life, and I'm very blessed," Brawner noted.

As part of the Passion Committee working with the American Heart Association, Brawner will attend Friday at 10 a.m. at Central Bank Center when the Go Red for Women Experience kicks off downtown.

