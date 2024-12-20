School alum celebrates with pie to the face after Bourbon County students reach goal in food drive

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bourbon County High School students just wrapped up a major food drive for the holidays. It helped the Kiwanis Club of Paris deliver food baskets to low-income families, and the school capped the event with a pie in the face celebration for long-time volunteer Blake Nutter.

He was front and center at a Friday pep rally and LEX 18 asked what inspires him to volunteer.

"I like being around the kids and stuff, and it's a great opportunity," Nutter said.

A 2004 Bourbon County High School Graduate, Nutter gives back full-time to his alma mater.

"It's been the best thing for me. I've been here 20 years and I love it and I like to be around the kids every day," Nutter noted.

Students got involved through an initiative near and dear to Nutter's heart.

"It was a good thing for the community. Real good thing," Nutter said.

During a Key Club food drive for the community, students were asked to fill the box of the staff member they'd like to see pied in the face.

"They would put out boxes to see how many teachers would get so many and my box got the most cans," Nutter added.

We suggest Blake, just sayin'... those were the words on one sign at the school.

"It was kinda like a joke but also to inspire people to give food to the food drive. They really wanted to see him get pie in the face," Senior Lilli Fisher said.

Nutter told me if the students reached their goal, he would volunteer for the signature moment...a pie to the face.

"I've done it once before," Nutter noted.

It shows the fun they have at the school, thanks in large part to Nutter's presence.

"You just walk around the hallways and you'll find random pictures of Blake throughout the school in an elf costume, and it just makes your day. You could be having the worst day possible, and you'll see that picture of Blake and you're like oh, my day is so good," Senior Skyler Ishmael said.

That sums up Blake's impact at the school...one that he's served for decades.

