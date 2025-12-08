School bus collision in Madison County sends several students to hospital with minor injuries

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A three-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Madison County sent several students to local hospitals with minor injuries Monday morning, an Madison County Schools official told LEX 18.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported that the bus was traveling on Caleast Road at around 7:30 a.m. when it reportedly hit another vehicle that was traveling in the same direction. The bus then hit an SUV head-on.

The bus was transporting 24 students to Madison Southern High School and Farristown Middle School when the accident happened, a school official reported.

Five students were taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Richmond to be evaluated, while one student was transported by a parent to a local hospital for examination. All reported injuries were minor in nature, according to the official.

The sheriff's office noted that two people in the SUV also suffered minor injuries.

The remaining students on the bus were safely transported to their respective schools following the incident.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and is investigating the accident. Officials confirmed the crash was not weather-related.

"We We are very grateful there were no serious injuries. We are also grateful to the emergency responders who assisted us this morning," a school official stated

