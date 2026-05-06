School bus rear-ended while picking up child in Ohio County, no children injured

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A school bus was struck from behind by a passenger vehicle while stopped to pick up a child in the 13000 block of US Highway 231 in Ohio County on Wednesday morning.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bus had reportedly stopped to pick up a child when a passenger vehicle rear-ended it. The woman driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to Owensboro Health Hospital with injuries. A monitor aboard the school bus was also taken to Ohio County with possible injuries.

No children were injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene by wreckers. The investigation is ongoing.