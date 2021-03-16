Menu

School 'redo' bill gets passage in House, moves to Gov. Beshear's office

LEX 18
Sen. Max Wise is the sponsor of Senate Bill 128.
Posted at 6:19 PM, Mar 16, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Bill 128, otherwise known as the school 'redo' bill, passed in the Kentucky House 92-5 on Tuesday.

The bill offers any student enrolled in a Kentucky public or private school "in grades kindergarten through 12th grade during the 2020-21 school year" to request to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental school year to retake or supplement the courses or grades the student has already taken.

"I see it as an opportunity bill," SB 128 sponsor Sen. Max Wise said earlier in the month. "I see it as opportunity that was lost in this past year of school."

Much of the buzz about the bill deals with the athletic side, as it would give KHSAA student-athletes a fifth year of eligibility. However, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tacket has emphasized that sports are not the priority of the bill.

"The reason athletics got added to it, or at least the supportive reason we found, was that we didn't want athletics rules to keep people from making good academic decisions," Tackett said earlier in the month.

The bill will now move to Gov. Andy Beshear's office for consideration.

