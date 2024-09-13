School threats seen across Kentucky

(LEX 18) — There have been several threats made at schools across the Commonwealth since the beginning of the month.

Today, the Scott County Sheriff's Office got a bomb threat that led to two schools being evacuated. The threats range from bomb threats to threats involving firearms, terroristic threatening to more.

Adair County High School was also the target of a threat on Friday. The school system says they were notified that a student had reportedly brought a “concealed weapon” onto the campus in a backpack. As a result, and due to safety protocols, a lockdown was initiated at all schools on the Adair County campus, according to a post on Facebook.

Adair County Schools said, "we conducted a comprehensive investigation of all students mentioned and found no evidence of any weapon on campus.”

The Paris Police Department also said via a post on Facebook that as a result of a “non-credible threat to safety on campus,” they assisted the Bourbon County Schools Police with a walk-through of the Bourbon County High School and Bourbon County Middle School.

According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County Police Department, they also responded to a threat made against local school on Friday. The department said after an investigation the threat was deemed to be not credible.

Other schools that were affected by threats include Grant County High School, Anderson County Middle School, and Allen Elementary.

This is an issue that state leaders are now looking into.