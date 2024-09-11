Schools in Perry County locked down after bullet reportedly strikes vehicle

PERRY CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Schools in Perry County, including East Perry, West Perry, and Perry County Central, were locked down on Wednesday following an incident near East Perry where a vehicle was reportedly struck by a bullet, according to Perry County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office says that they were notified that a bullet had possibly struck a vehicle near exit 59 inside the Hazard City limits.

Due to the incident occurring inside city limits, the sheriff's office said that the Hazard Police Department was notified to investigate. The sheriff's office provided assistance through additional manpower and utilizing their drone unit, which has drones equipped with thermal imaging equipment that allows for the detection of people in wooded areas.

The release adds the incident "coincided" with the lockdown and eventual dismissal of the schools.

The sheriff's office says that once the area was determined to be safe, law enforcement escorted busses out of the area.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

