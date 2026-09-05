Science Hill man charged after investigation into alleged abuse of 1-year-old child

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Science Hill man has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged abuse of a 1-year-old child, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bobby Jones said Lucas Q. Bradshaw, 32, was arrested early Saturday, Sept. 5, at his home. Bradshaw is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger and second-degree assault.

The investigation began after Pulaski 911 received a call from a father reporting that his child may have been assaulted.

According to the sheriff's office, the child was left in Bradshaw's care by the child's mother for an extended period this week. Detectives gathered additional evidence and obtained an arrest warrant for Bradshaw on the charges filed.

Bradshaw remains jailed on a $75,000 cash bond.

The sheriff's office said Patterson plans to present the case and evidence to a Pulaski County grand jury at a later date.