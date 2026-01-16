Science Hill man found dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 3264, officials report

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 32-year-old Science Hill man was found dead Friday morning after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 3264, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones.

Jones detailed that a man, identified as Casey Wilson, was found in a creek near his gold Chevrolet Malibu, which had gone over an embankment. The crash appeared to have occurred sometime Thursday night, but wasn't reported until Friday, Jones noted.

A sergeant responded to the scene at around 11:41 a.m. after receiving reports of a man in the nearby creek who was not moving. Upon arrival, the sergeant located the vehicle over the embankment and found Wilson's body a short distance away in the creek.

Wilson was confirmed dead at the scene. The exact cause of death remains unknown and is under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to officials.

