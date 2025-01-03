Scott Co. Sheriff's Office warning of fake warrant scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new scam where a caller claims to be a deputy with the office and demands payment to clear a warrant.

Lt. Robert Tackett with the sheriff's office says, "The most common method that has been used is they are texting an image of a falsified warrant of arrest. The image depicts Sheriff Nettles name and our address and phone number. They are convincing victims to send them money so they aren’t arrested.”

According to a post from the office on Facebook, the scammer demands that the person make a payment over the phone using payment apps, gift cards, bitcoin, credit cards, or any other form of payment.

Tackett adds, "We remind the public, as always, the Scott County Sheriff's Office will never ask for money over the phone, by email, or by any other form of communication. Please keep this in mind and please reach out to the elderly in your lives and make them aware.”