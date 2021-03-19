Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Scott County coroner facing federal charges

items.[0].image.alt
Provided to LEX 18
John Goble.png
Posted at 10:45 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 22:50:34-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County Coroner John Goble is facing federal charges stemming from guns and ammo that were stolen from Kentucky State Police.

According to the indictment, Goble and retired KSP State Trooper Michael Crawford bought KSP-owned guns and sold them in 2017. They’re also accused of buying thousands of dollars worth of ammo. Court documents say the two worked with ex-trooper Mitch Harris.

KSP investigators say Harris, who worked in their supply room, stole 20 cases of ammo totaling $40,000 along with shotguns and rifles before giving them to Goble and Crawford.

Goble and Crawford are each facing two counts of conspiring to commit theft.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!