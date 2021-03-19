Scott County coroner facing federal charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County Coroner John Goble is facing federal charges stemming from guns and ammo that were stolen from Kentucky State Police.

According to the indictment, Goble and retired KSP State Trooper Michael Crawford bought KSP-owned guns and sold them in 2017. They’re also accused of buying thousands of dollars worth of ammo. Court documents say the two worked with ex-trooper Mitch Harris.

KSP investigators say Harris, who worked in their supply room, stole 20 cases of ammo totaling $40,000 along with shotguns and rifles before giving them to Goble and Crawford.

Goble and Crawford are each facing two counts of conspiring to commit theft.