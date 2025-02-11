Scott County crews work to keep roads safe amid snowy conditions

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — With winter weather impacting travel, 16 dedicated drivers from the Scott County Road Department set out Tuesday morning to plow and salt local roads. The efforts aimed to ensure safe driving conditions for all travelers amid the snow.

Wayne Starnes, a seasoned driver who has spent 18 years with the department, noted this snow event was more manageable compared to previous winter storms. "This has been a whole lot easier than the last one," he said while actively working the plow.

As of 7:30 a.m., the crew had begun their operations, and road conditions remained manageable. Starnes praised the light traffic on the roads, stating, "We have kept everybody on the road, and traffic has been fairly light so far. Knock on wood, we haven't had any breakdowns or anyone getting stuck."

J.R. Brandenberg, the Director of Roads and Maintenance, emphasized the department’s commitment to safety. "We won't leave here tonight until all the roads are clear and safe," he said, indicating that the team would work into the evening.

Travelers in the area also shared their experiences. Karen Hoare, visiting from Toronto, Canada, expressed satisfaction with the road conditions. "They have been good. In the last hour, just lightly snow covered,” she noted.

Her husband, Mike, observed caution among drivers. "One or two cars had been spun around. Maybe they were just going too fast," he remarked, underscoring the importance of cautious driving in winter conditions.

Starnes echoed this sentiment, warning against underestimating the roads. "Just because you see a little blacktop doesn't mean you should drive as fast as you can," he cautioned, reminding all drivers to take it slow, even when roads appear clear.

The readiness and proactive measures taken by the Scott County Road Department serve as an essential reminder of the importance of safety during winter weather. As conditions change, local crews remain committed to keeping the roads safe for all travelers.

