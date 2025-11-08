Scott County deputies seize 4 pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms in traffic stop

(LEX 18) — Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies made a significant drug bust during a traffic stop last night, seizing multiple illegal substances, cash, and firearms.

The traffic stop led to the discovery of 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, and 8 ounces of cocaine, along with other unspecified drugs. Deputies also found $12,898 in cash and three loaded firearms equipped with high-capacity magazines.

The sheriff's office praised the work of the deputies involved in the operation on social media, calling it "another night of stellar work."

No additional details about arrests, charges, or the circumstances of the traffic stop have been released at this time.