Scott County deputy death puts first responder mental health in focus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The kitchen table at a firehouse is considered an equalizer of sorts, according to Lexington Fire Department Captain Andy Cizek. It’s a place where good can counteract the bad.

“It’s a safe place,” he said. “It’s a place to come in, sit down, and enjoy being around people who know how you feel.”

It’s a place where they can laugh and be themselves.

Lexington Fire Department Captain Andy Cizek opened up their table at Fire Station 14.

“To my law enforcement friends, this is my coffee maker, it runs fast and hot,” he wrote on Facebook.

The news that Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed is something that has hit all first responders hard. While their specific roles may differ, Cizek says they are united by a common purpose.

The job often comes with coming face to face with death.

“Years ago we didn't talk about things, years ago we saw things we dealt with things and we just bottled it up and went on, it's not good in the long run,” Cizek said.

The mentality is changing for first responders, with more support than ever being offered.

Firefighters often think of themselves as problem solvers who can handle anything, he said.

“But sometimes it doesn't work that way and its perfectly ok to sit there and say ‘hey listen, somethings not right,’ we can fix that,” Cizek said. “It’s not different than a physical injury we sustain, it's just mental.”

Cizek is offering law enforcement who come into the firehouse a deal that he guarantees will make them feel better. They'll make fun of you and in turn you can make fun of them, he said.

“And you're invited, anytime,” Cizek said. “These next few days are going to be hard, and we know that. Need a break from it all? We’re at Station 14 off Alexandria Drive, and if a truck’s here, so are we.”