Scott County Detention Center uses NET device program for inmates

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Detention Center is taking the lead by implementing neuro-electrode treatment for inmates. It's being called a different way of addressing the addiction issue in our country.

"It's gonna have a great impact on the addicted community," said Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles said.

The FDA approved the NET Device past summer, a seven day long treatment that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms in 24 hours.

"Oh yeah, it's absolutely a gamechanger in my opinion," Broyles added.

Broyles tells LEX18 the Scott County Jail is the first jail in the country to use the NET Device.

"We're just getting started with it," Broyles noted.

The NET Device is non-invasive and powered by a nine volt battery.

With electrodes taped behind the ears, the output is customized to specific substances being treated, like methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine or heroin.

Over seven weeks, 14inmates at Scott County Detention Center have used the NET Device.

"We explain to them it's a voluntary program. We're not forcing you to do it. We think that it could be good, if you're ready to get off drugs we think this could be very good for you," Broyles said.

Nearly seven months ago, we told you about Rebecca Mutch, her time in eight rehab centers over six years and experience using the NET Device.

Sober now since 2021, this Isaiah House Volunteer delivers a one-minute video explaining to Scott County inmates how the NET Device gave her renewed hope.

Along with the video from Mutch, Scott County inmates are handed a questionnaire before treatments. Alan Hall used the NET Device for seven days.

"I don't get any type of urge. I've used the needle. I've smoked everything and I don't even get an urge for a cigarette," Hall said.

Sarah Rucker used the NET Device for four days.

"Just to have a device on and not have to take medication and it gets me through it, it's really great. Really amazing," Rucker noted.

Overall, this program in this isolated environment is making a difference, according to Broyles.

"I'm very excited at the results we're seeing."

Broyles says the medical oversight committee is instrumental, checking on inmates daily in the NET Device Program. He also says jailers from five other counties in Kentucky have reached out to him to learn more about this initiative.