Scott County Fire Department urges caution after deadly crash during storms

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky (LEX News) — The Scott County Fire Department is reminding drivers to use extra caution during severe weather after responding to multiple crashes during Sunday evening's thunderstorms, including one that proved fatal.

According to a post shared by the department on social media, crews responded to at least five separate injury collisions across Scott County as storms moved through the area. Firefighters also answered multiple fire alarm activations during the severe weather.

Officials said one of the crashes resulted in a death.

The department did not release details about the fatal collision, but used the incident as a reminder of the dangers that can develop quickly when heavy rain moves into the area.

Fire officials encouraged drivers to slow down, increase following distance, turn on their headlights and allow extra travel time during storms. If conditions become too dangerous, they say motorists should find a safe place to pull off the roadway and wait for the weather to improve.

