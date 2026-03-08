Scott County firefighter encourages fire safety during statewide burn ban

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — A burn ban is in effect in Kentucky from early February through April 30, restricting open burning during a 12-hour window each day as firefighters warn residents about the heightened risk of wildfires this season.

The ban prohibits burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Residents are also prohibited from burning anything within 150 feet of a structure or wood line.

Scott County firefighter Chris Ganoe said the combination of seasonal conditions makes this one of the most dangerous times of year for fires.

"This week, we are starting burn season. Big time of the year, and also all of the rescues going on. Big rescue season right now," Ganoe said.

Strong winds, dry grass, and rising humidity create conditions where even something as small as a discarded cigarette can ignite a fire.

Areas like Mt. Vernon have already seen small forest fires that firefighters rushed to contain.

Ganoe said dense forests common in the region make fires especially difficult to control once they start.

"When you have dense forests like you see in Eastern Kentucky, and even you can see around here, fires can run underneath the materials laying on the ground like the leaves you see on the ground and things like that. They can run straight under them and burn the underbrush," Ganoe said.

Fire experts advise that if burning is necessary, it should be done in a contained area or the surrounding area should be soaked with water beforehand.

Ganoe urged residents not to attempt to fight fires on their own.

"Immediately call 911. A lot of people will try to stop these fires on their own… do not approach anything that's larger than what a garden hose can typically handle," Ganoe said.