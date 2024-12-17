Scott County has seen nearly 40 vehicle versus pole incidents since June

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Back in November, a week before Thanksgiving, LEX 18 reported about a vehicle that hit an AT&T pole in Scott County, knocking it over and shutting down a busy section of Paris Pike.

Since then, four more vehicle versus pole incidents have occurred. LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle went down to Scott County to speak with Michael Hennigan, the Scott County Emergency Management Services director.

Before arriving at the EMS building, it was assumed that a couple of locations would be the culprit and would be where most of the incidents were happening. Instead, it was discovered that all 35 pole crashes since June 2024 were much more sporadic.

"It feels like every two weeks or so, there's something that's going to require the utility people to come out," said Hennigan. "A lot of the problem is the roads are getting widened and so it's bringing the pavement closer to the infrastructure that's right next to it."

Only three roads popped up more than twice in correlation to pole crashes: Cincinnati Road, Newtown Pike, and Stamping Ground Road.

Hennigan explains, "15 or 20 years ago you might have had a few feet of error room from the pavement to where the poles are. But now as things expand you're getting closer and closer to where the poles exist."

Out of the 35 incidents in the last six months, only one resulted in a fatality in the 1600 block of Stamping Ground road, which closed the area for nearly five hours.

According to Hennigan's records, five of those incidents were storm-related:



600 block of Carrick Pike

600 block of South Hamilton

100 block of Scroggins Park Drive

500 block of Estill Court

500 block of Rogers Gap

Only 18 of them resulted in a damaged pole:

200 block of Elkhorn Meadows Drive

1800 block of Long Lick Pike

Aztec Trail at Pawnee Trail

4600 block of Newtown Pike

2100 block of Cincinnati Road

McClelland Circle at East Main

100 block of Greenwing Court

Craig Lane at Frankfort Pike

Outer Ring Road at Cherry Blossom

1697 Stamping Ground Road (fatality)

700 block of Clairmont Drive

Cynthiana Road at Newtown Pike

West Jackson Street at South Broadway

Cynthiana Road at Muddy Ford

1623 Stamping Ground Road

West Showalter at Irving Lane

Paris Pike at Newtown Pike

Payne's Depot at Moores Mill

"We depend a lot on our 911 center to make those phone calls for us, but at a certain threshold, they've exhausted all of their options and all of their numbers. They just turn it back and say you know we've called everybody, we've done everything. We've got no estimated time of arrival," explains Hennigan.

Hennigan says he doesn't know if there's a solution but that people must pay closer attention while on the road. "The small roads. The single roads with the double yellow line, you know taking your time. Pay attention to yellow signs that give you warning about curves and that type of thing because that seems to be where the biggest problem is."