Scott County High School basketball coach placed on leave over CPS investigation

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County High School employee, identified as Sean Woods in a letter sent to a parent by Child Protective Services, has been placed on leave and will not return next school year after a state agency substantiated allegations of child abuse or neglect against him.

Scott County Schools announced on March 24 that an employee was placed on leave pending the resolution of proceedings and appeals with a Kentucky state agency.

The March 17 letter from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the parents of the victim reveals that Child Protective Services received a report of suspected child abuse or neglect on Nov. 19, 2025.

District officials said they took immediate steps to ensure student safety after the allegations surfaced in November, including notifying appropriate state agencies and informing local law enforcement.

The district completed a comprehensive investigative review, which closed on Dec. 4, 2025.

The state agency conducted its own independent process. According to the state letter, individuals found to be substantiated perpetrators have the right to request an administrative hearing to challenge the finding.

District officials said there are limits to the information that can be provided due to the privacy rights of students and employees, as well as the right to due process.

Employment records that LEX 18 obtained from Scott County Schools state that Woods was hired as a Jag teacher and the boys basketball head coach in April of 2025.