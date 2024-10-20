Scott County non-profit honors first African American Georgetown Police officer

GEROGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County non-profit is honoring those who have made an impact n the Georgetown community. Today, they honored former Georgetown Police Officer James Thompson.

Thompson, the first African-American to wear the GPD uniform back in 1968, was also the first person to be presented with the Grace Harbor Public Service Award.

The non-profit wants to put the spotlight on people whose impact still carries on in the community.

"We want to honor people who served their community, and give in aspects where they don't get a payday," said Rev. Douglas Kellione, the owner of Grace Harbor. "They are just giving because of love of individuals and love of community."

Today was an opportunity for Thompson's family and friends see what kind of person he was through the eyes of the community he served. He died last month, but left an impact on the hearts of those who knew him.

"He was a representation of what a father should be not only in the home but in the streets," said Ken Cartier, who grew up with Thompson's children.

A few things stuck out to Cartier when it came to Thompson: his faith and how he treated people.

"When him and his son would be running around doing God know what, he would still treat as a friend of his son's with dignity and respect," Cartier said.

From serving his community to his ministry, James Thompson wanted people to live life to the fullest.

"Just a man who loved people and he just wanted people to have the best life they could have lived," Kellione said.

The non-profit plans to honor those who have served the community, like Thompson, yearly.

