Scott County resident says goodbye to stench after city works to remove sump pump behind her home

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX News) — Kasey Pescor has spent nearly 40 years living next to a sump pump station in her Scott County backyard and the smell that comes with it.

"I have actually been dealing with this smell for my entire life," she said. "A lot of people don't know that in this neighborhood, the neighborhood septic all comes behind my house. When it rains, it floods. When it floods, what happens?"

Pescor says the flooding brings more than just water.

"It's disgusting. You can smell it right now. And then of course when people flush their toilets or take showers, I can really smell it then," Pescor said.

The stench has been bad enough to keep her children out of the backyard entirely.

"It was so bad that my kids couldn't come out and play in the backyard," she said. "We'd have to go to the side or the front of the house because of the smell."

Pescor reached out to LEX News after seeing last week's report on the smell in Georgetown and the process of upgrading the wastewater tanks at the plant.

However, her situation is about to change. Scott County plans to demolish the station, and Pescor has already signed a contract to begin the process.

"I'm so excited, I can't wait. So they came to me a little over a year ago and had me sign the contract with them to start ripping all of the concrete out and get rid of the station down here."

Beyond the odor, Pescor says the sump pumps have damaged her vegetation, caused backed-up pipes, and made hosting guests uncomfortable.

She says she is grateful Scott County is removing the station for good.

"This is going to make a huge difference for our community, my home, our neighborhood. I'm excited to see how this is going to turn out," Pescor said. “I am beyond grateful for Scott County and the water company for getting a new plant, getting rid of these. I don’t know how many of these are around town, but I know if mine floods and smells the way it does. There’s multiple around this county that do the same thing.”

Kayleigh Randle is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Kayleigh at kayleigh.randle@wlex.tv.