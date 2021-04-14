Scott County Sheriff's Office investigating racist pamphlets left in neighborhood

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday it is in the early stages of an investigation into pamphlets containing racists and anti-Semitic messages that were left in the Mallard Point neighborhood.

"It's terroristic," said Carolyn Wedel, who lives in the neighborhood and sits on the board of the Mallard Point Homeowners Association. "There's no other word for it. It's heinous."

Wedel told LEX 18 she was on a run with a neighbor when her neighbor spotted the pamphlet, which was in a bag with a small rock.

"The thing that caught her attention was the swastika," Wedel said.

Along with the swastika were messages promoting white supremacy. One message claimed the people behind it were "fighting for the white race."

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told LEX 18 that deputies are trying to identify through surveillance video who or which group of people put the pamphlets in peoples' yards. LEX 18 recognized the name of the group displayed on the pamphlets, but we have chosen not to identify them to avoid giving them a platform for their ideology. The group named on the pamphlets is a self-proclaimed white nationalist group. Its website denigrates Jewish and Black people.

Similar fliers were found in Versailles last August and in Lexington last November.

"If they were proud of whatever this is, then they would have just come out and done it door to door, but they're ashamed because they're garbage," Eileen Hoover, a neighbor, said as her voice grew angrier.

Wedel was also angry and saddened by what she saw. That is why she decided to take action Tuesday morning.

"I just got in my car and drove through the neighborhood trying to find any more before anyone else saw it," she said. "Just because it was so disturbing."

Wedel said she was able to track down about 20 of the pamphlets tucked into bags in peoples' yards.

While she was eager to discard the pamphlets, she wanted to keep the rocks to send a message.

"We are taking the rocks that we did receive and we're painting them with positive messages to spread throughout the neighborhood," she explained. "Because [hate is] not something we host here and we don't condone it. There's no hate here."